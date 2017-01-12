'Kompromat' compromising material fre...

'Kompromat' compromising material frequent Russian political feature

There are 1 comment on the The Japan Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled 'Kompromat' compromising material frequent Russian political feature. In it, The Japan Times reports that:

Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, listens last May for a question during his news conference at the ASEAN Russia summit, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. A spokesman for Putin on Wednesday denied allegations that the Kremlin has collected compromising information about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, deriding the claim as a 'complete fabrication and utter nonsense.'

TRUMP a PUPPET

Surrey, Canada

#1 3 hrs ago
No surprise here. It fully explains Donald Trump's total surrender to his Kremlin bosses on every single issue.
Russia

