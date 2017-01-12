'Kompromat' compromising material frequent Russian political feature
There are 1 comment on the The Japan Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled 'Kompromat' compromising material frequent Russian political feature. In it, The Japan Times reports that:
Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, listens last May for a question during his news conference at the ASEAN Russia summit, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. A spokesman for Putin on Wednesday denied allegations that the Kremlin has collected compromising information about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, deriding the claim as a 'complete fabrication and utter nonsense.'
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Japan Times.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#1 3 hrs ago
No surprise here. It fully explains Donald Trump's total surrender to his Kremlin bosses on every single issue.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators join forces on legislation to punish R...
|4 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|4
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|6 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|2
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|10 min
|LOCK HIM UP
|156
|'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma...
|17 min
|LOCK HIM UP
|16
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|21 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|85
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|40 min
|Tm Cln
|5,162
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|2 hr
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC