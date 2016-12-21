Kensington sees no drinking and drivi...

Kensington sees no drinking and driving charges after social media campaign

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Kensington Cst. Robb Hartlen said the Kensington Police Service charged no one with drinking and driving over the holiday season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 9 min PolakPotrafi 942
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 24 min freedom2016 169
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 1 hr Tm Cln 59
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 2 hr Mikey 10
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 9 hr Slurpee3033 59
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 10 hr Guest 295
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 11 hr Tm Cln 5,065
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,422 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,608

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC