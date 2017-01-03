Jurisdictional Law Hailed as Impetus to End Russian Art Loan Embargo...
With reports that Russia is considering abandoning the nearly five year old embargo on loans of cultural artifacts into the United States, the cited connection between that willingness and the recent passage of the Foreign Cultural Exchange Jurisdictional Clarification Act bears closer scrutiny that it has received to date. If the unnecessary embargo were to come to an end it would be welcome news, but Russia's claim that the new law is the reason is hard to square with the history of the issue.
