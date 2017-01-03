JP Morgan: Brent prices to reach $65/bbl by 3Q2017
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Price risks will increase if OPEC members aggressively deliver on their agreed cuts, according to the US JP Morgan bank. Oil price movements still indicate that market consensus remains skeptical of the delivery of cuts by OPEC following their agreement last November, said the analysts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|15 min
|Wails Of The Irre...
|319
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|22 min
|Teddy
|1,035
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|33 min
|George
|5,127
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|111
|November 7, 2016
|4 hr
|Teddy
|60
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|8 hr
|BonBonz1460
|31
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|10 hr
|Labia8747
|69
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC