JP Morgan: Brent prices to reach $65/bbl by 3Q2017

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Price risks will increase if OPEC members aggressively deliver on their agreed cuts, according to the US JP Morgan bank. Oil price movements still indicate that market consensus remains skeptical of the delivery of cuts by OPEC following their agreement last November, said the analysts.

