Israeli satellite spots launchers for Russian nuclear-capable missiles in Syria

A satellite photo of Syrias Latakia airbase, which Israeli company ImageSat says shows two Russian Iskander missile launchers. Russia has placed advanced surface-to-surface ballistic missiles in Syria, according to an Israelli satellite imaging company, which published satellite photos of the missile-launchers on Friday.

