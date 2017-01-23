Is Russia Dominating Middle East Geop...

Is Russia Dominating Middle East Geopolitics Narratives?

The United States was on the sidelines as peace talks aimed at ending the war in Syria got under way in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana. U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol represented the Trump administration as an observer, while Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria and Syrian rebels tried to work out a long-term peace agreement.

