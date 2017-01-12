Iran, Russia discuss Syria, war on terror
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari met with his Russian counterpart on Friday to confer on the latest developments regarding the Syrian crisis and the war on terrorism. Jaberi Ansari arrived in Moscow earlier in the day to meet with Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian deputy foreign minister and President Putin's top envoy for the Middle East, Mehr news agency reported.
