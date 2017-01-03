Intramural GOP Strife Over Russia? Not So Fast . . .by Andrew C....
There are 1 comment on the National Review Online story from 11 hrs ago, titled Intramural GOP Strife Over Russia? Not So Fast . . .by Andrew C..... In it, National Review Online reports that:
Judging by General Flynn's book, the media portrayal of a rift between Senator John McCain and Trump's brain-trust is exaggerated. ne of the first great media riffs to define the Trump administration before it even takes power blares from the news pages of today's Wall Street Journal .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at National Review Online.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#1 8 hrs ago
I thought the Republican "position" on dealing with the thieving, murdering fascist Putin regime in the Kremlin was one of Donald Trump bent over with his pants down. What position could be clearer than THAT?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|30 min
|Tm Cln
|5,078
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|36 min
|Lips3102
|174
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|1 hr
|Catch5623
|72
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|Cuddles7668
|302
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|60
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|949
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|7 hr
|Obama is a criminal
|31
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC