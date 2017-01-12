Intel Panel to Examine Possible Campa...

Intel Panel to Examine Possible Campaign Links with Russia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 13, 2017. A U.S. intelligence report released last week said Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence the U.S. presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 40 min JohnInLa 104
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 54 min Reply 168
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Reply 1,155
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr George 5,219
News November 7, 2016 2 hr Teddy 69
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 hr lol 343
News 'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma... 9 hr Areola9304 30
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,557 • Total comments across all topics: 277,900,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC