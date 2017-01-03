India, Russia look to reset bilateral...

India, Russia look to reset bilateral ties

With Russia being the current focus of global politics, India and Russia will discuss bilateral relations which is poised to take on a whole new look, when Dimitri Rogozin, Russian deputy PM, and Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat on Monday. NEW DELHI: With Russia being the current focus of global politics, India and Russia will discuss bilateral relations which is poised to take on a whole new look, when Dimitri Rogozin, Russian deputy PM, and Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat on Monday.

