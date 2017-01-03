India, Russia look to reset bilateral ties
With Russia being the current focus of global politics, India and Russia will discuss bilateral relations which is poised to take on a whole new look, when Dimitri Rogozin, Russian deputy PM, and Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat on Monday. NEW DELHI: With Russia being the current focus of global politics, India and Russia will discuss bilateral relations which is poised to take on a whole new look, when Dimitri Rogozin, Russian deputy PM, and Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat on Monday.
