Ice cold baths, more sex and giving h...

Ice cold baths, more sex and giving half your food to the dog: Men...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Time to shine! Drew Barrymore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara and Nicole Kidman bring sparkle and bold shoulders to Golden Globe Awards Manhattan couple hasn't paid rent on their $4,754-per-month apartment in almost SEVEN years citing little-known 'Loft law' Wild weather rocks the U.S: Three dead as South and Northeast begin clean up from brutal winter storm while landslide fears spread across the West Coast as record-breaking rainfall begins Luggage hell for passengers caught up in Ft Lauderdale shooting: Airport staff desperately try to reunite 25,000 abandoned bags with 12,000 travelers stranded by the rampage Mother and boyfriend charged after her 14-year-old adopted daughter was raped, slaughtered and chopped up in 'sick rape-murder fantasy they plotted for more than a year' Don't get any ideas, Vladimir! Massive stockpile of U.S. tanks and military equipment arrives in Germany ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Hungarian 101 1,048
News November 7, 2016 1 hr Hungarian 101 60
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 3 hr Tz Cls 5,132
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 3 hr Trump your President 119
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 hr efoster68 321
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 7 hr RIP 73
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 8 hr Lawrence Wolf 33
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,731,916

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC