Ice cold baths, more sex and giving half your food to the dog: Men...

Time to shine! Drew Barrymore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara and Nicole Kidman bring sparkle and bold shoulders to Golden Globe Awards Manhattan couple hasn't paid rent on their $4,754-per-month apartment in almost SEVEN years citing little-known 'Loft law' Wild weather rocks the U.S: Three dead as South and Northeast begin clean up from brutal winter storm while landslide fears spread across the West Coast as record-breaking rainfall begins Luggage hell for passengers caught up in Ft Lauderdale shooting: Airport staff desperately try to reunite 25,000 abandoned bags with 12,000 travelers stranded by the rampage Mother and boyfriend charged after her 14-year-old adopted daughter was raped, slaughtered and chopped up in 'sick rape-murder fantasy they plotted for more than a year' Don't get any ideas, Vladimir! Massive stockpile of U.S. tanks and military equipment arrives in Germany ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.