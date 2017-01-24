How Trade and Sanctions Made This Russian Fisherman a Billionaire

Peering into the mid-morning darkness from his sixth-floor office on Russia's Kola Bay, Vitaly Orlov strains to see the new factory he's just built across the water, his view obscured by a creeping cloud bank that shrouds the Arctic seascape in impenetrable gray. The $30 million structure is the crown jewel of Orlov's Murmansk-based Norebo Holding JSC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.