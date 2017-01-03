Gosha Rubchinskiy to Stage Fall Fashi...

Gosha Rubchinskiy to Stage Fall Fashion Show in Russia

12 hrs ago Read more: Women's Wear Daily

ON THE ROAD: Street style fanatics may be disappointed to learn that Russian men's wear designer Gosha Rubchinskiy , following his show as the men's wear guest designer at Pitti Uomo last June , will not be returning to the Paris runway this season and beyond. Instead Rubchinskiy, whose collections hark back to the early Nineties when the Soviet Union collapsed, plans to show independently on Jan. 12 in an undisclosed location in Russia's Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea.

Russia

