Gorka on Russia Hacking Fake News: Even the Backtracking Is a Embarrassinga
Breitbart News National Security editor Dr. Sebastian Gorka , author of the best-selling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War , joined SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam to discuss the Fake News panic over Russians allegedly hacking the U.S. electric grid. "This is a beautifully juicy example of just what the left-wing media represents today," he said.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian warships visit Philippines; admiral sug...
|2 hr
|Dan
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|956
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,083
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|7 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Intramural GOP Strife Over Russia? Not So Fast ...
|7 hr
|Truffles5450
|2
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|7 hr
|Mintz2957
|60
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|8 hr
|Lips3102
|174
