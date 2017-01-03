Gorka on Russia Hacking Fake News: Ev...

Gorka on Russia Hacking Fake News: Even the Backtracking Is a Embarrassinga

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Breitbart.com

Breitbart News National Security editor Dr. Sebastian Gorka , author of the best-selling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War , joined SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam to discuss the Fake News panic over Russians allegedly hacking the U.S. electric grid. "This is a beautifully juicy example of just what the left-wing media represents today," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian warships visit Philippines; admiral sug... 2 hr Dan 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Pro Ukraine_ 956
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 6 hr Tm Cln 5,083
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 7 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Intramural GOP Strife Over Russia? Not So Fast ... 7 hr Truffles5450 2
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 7 hr Mintz2957 60
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 8 hr Lips3102 174
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,562

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC