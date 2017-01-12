'Full Measure': Exit strategy new

'Full Measure': Exit strategy new

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVC

On the eve of this great nation's "peaceful transition of power," there are challenges on a wide range of fronts. A flurry of last-minute actions by the Obama administration is placing prickly issues on President-elect Donald Trump's plate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 31 min RIP 149
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 56 min Tm Cln 5,236
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,194
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) 6 hr Tm Cln 11,365
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 6 hr Tm Cln 172
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 11 hr TRUMP LIES HE LIES 193
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 15 hr George 346
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,025 • Total comments across all topics: 277,953,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC