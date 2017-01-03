Fugitive Assange Backs Trump in Questioning Russia's Election Hacking Role
There are 2 comments on the KNEB-AM Scottsbluff story from 10 hrs ago, titled Fugitive Assange Backs Trump in Questioning Russia's Election Hacking Role. In it, KNEB-AM Scottsbluff reports that:
Joining Trump in casting doubt on the intelligence community, fugitive computer activist Julian Assange appeared in an interview on Fox News from his hideout at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. "The 'Intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
|
Canada
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Yeah, of course they agree; they both work for the Kremlin.
|
Canada
|
#2 3 hrs ago
"Russian intelligence operatives have,Â“figured out how to use WikiLeaks as a propaganda weapon to put out the information that they stole from the Democratic National Committee and other political organizations,Â” said Matt Olsen, a former director of the National Counterterrorism Center and ABC News contributor.
He added that,Â“The Russian intelligence services are clearly capable of hiding their tracks, of using a cutout to provide this information to WikiLeaks,Â” and said that Â“thereÂ’s no way that Assange would have any idea who was behind dropping this information off.Â”
Yep.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 min
|Strahd
|963
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|306
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|18 min
|TRUMP PUTINs POODLE
|87
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|George
|5,104
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|3 hr
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Photos capture the lives of residents of Russia...
|5 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|1
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|5 hr
|ACT of WAR
|175
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC