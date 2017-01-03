Fugitive Assange Backs Trump in Quest...

Fugitive Assange Backs Trump in Questioning Russia's Election Hacking Role

There are 2 comments on the KNEB-AM Scottsbluff story from 10 hrs ago, titled Fugitive Assange Backs Trump in Questioning Russia's Election Hacking Role. In it, KNEB-AM Scottsbluff reports that:

Joining Trump in casting doubt on the intelligence community, fugitive computer activist Julian Assange appeared in an interview on Fox News from his hideout at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. "The 'Intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case.

TWO TRAITORS

Canada

#1 5 hrs ago
Yeah, of course they agree; they both work for the Kremlin.

TWO TRAITORS

Canada

#2 3 hrs ago
"Russian intelligence operatives have,Â“figured out how to use WikiLeaks as a propaganda weapon to put out the information that they stole from the Democratic National Committee and other political organizations,Â” said Matt Olsen, a former director of the National Counterterrorism Center and ABC News contributor.

He added that,Â“The Russian intelligence services are clearly capable of hiding their tracks, of using a cutout to provide this information to WikiLeaks,Â” and said that Â“thereÂ’s no way that Assange would have any idea who was behind dropping this information off.Â”

Yep.
