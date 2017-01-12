France's Ayrault says Trump Jerusalem...

France's Ayrault says Trump Jerusalem proposal provocation

15 hrs ago

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses delegates at the opening of the Mideast peace conference in Paris, January 15, 2017. France's foreign minister said on Sunday a proposal by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to move the American embassy to Jerusalem would be a provocation with serious consequences.

