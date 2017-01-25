Forbes includes UWC Dilijan college in the list of top schools founded by Russian billionaires
YEREVAN, January 25. /ARKA/. Forbes magazine has included the UWC Dilijan College in the top 5 highest-rated educational centers established by the Russian billionaires and with their support.
