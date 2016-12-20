Explosion ruled out in Russia jet probe

Explosion ruled out in Russia jet probe

Flight recorders revealed no evidence of an explosion on board a Russian plane that crashed into the Black Sea, killing all 92 on board, but investigators haven't ruled out foul play, a military official said Thursday. Russian air force Lt.

