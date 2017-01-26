Expanding of the planted areas of win...

Expanding of the planted areas of winter crops in Russia was reasonable - Roshydromet

In 2016, Russia completely realized its plan for the planting campaign of winter crops. According to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, the planted areas reached 17.4 mln ha, and significantly exceeded the figure of the previous year .

Russia

