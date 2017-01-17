Exclusive: Problems arise as UFC seeks new TV deal in Russia
On Thursday, Russian public sports channel MatchTV announced that they may no longer broadcast UFC events due to an ongoing stalemate in the negotiation process for a contract renewal. According to the press release, Match TV claims the UFC handed over the programme licensing to a "local Russian mediator," who raised the asking price by "multiples."
