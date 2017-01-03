Europe's deep freeze causes deaths, d...

Europe's deep freeze causes deaths, disrupts traffic

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Heavy snow and frigid temperatures have gripped large parts of Europe, leading to dozens of deaths, freezing rivers, the grounding of planes and traffic accidents: The government says that 10 people died Sunday of cold as the country has been gripped by low temperatures. The deaths bring to 65 the number of fatalities since Nov. 1 when temperatures, especially at night, started falling to freezing levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News November 7, 2016 43 min Plum2662 64
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 1 hr Squirtss3086 76
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 2 hr Cuddles7668 36
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 2 hr Lixy6476 199
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr A Typical Voter 327
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr Lusatian Sorbs ar... 1,073
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 4 hr Nazi Loving Cana... 131
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC