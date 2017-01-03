Europe's deep freeze causes deaths, disrupts traffic
Heavy snow and frigid temperatures have gripped large parts of Europe, leading to dozens of deaths, freezing rivers, the grounding of planes and traffic accidents: The government says that 10 people died Sunday of cold as the country has been gripped by low temperatures. The deaths bring to 65 the number of fatalities since Nov. 1 when temperatures, especially at night, started falling to freezing levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|November 7, 2016
|43 min
|Plum2662
|64
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|1 hr
|Squirtss3086
|76
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|2 hr
|Cuddles7668
|36
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|2 hr
|Lixy6476
|199
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|A Typical Voter
|327
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Lusatian Sorbs ar...
|1,073
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|4 hr
|Nazi Loving Cana...
|131
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC