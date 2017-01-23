EU denies Russia say in Moldova Assoc...

EU denies Russia say in Moldova Association Agreement

The European Union has quashed the suggestion that Russia could be involved in a trilateral review of Moldova's Association Agreement with the bloc, which its president called into question last week during a visit to Moscow. Moldova's new president, Igor Dodon, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and raised doubts about the benefits the country's EU Association Agreement has provided, claiming "we gained nothing".

