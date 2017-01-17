Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World Order
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks to reporters after a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters, Dec. 19, 2016. In a parting shot to Moscow and a warning to America three days before leaving her post, the U.S. top envoy at the United Nations said Russia is "a major threat facing our great nation."
