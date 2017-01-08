DND sees enhanced PH - Russia defense ties
Speaking aboard the Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs which was recently docked at the Manila South Harbor, Lorenzana said that he sees this latest goodwill visit of the Russian Navy as the 'start of a partnership' between the defense establishments of the two nations. The Admiral Tributs was accompanied by another Russian ship, the Boris Butoma, a tanker and supply ship, during its visit to the country last week.
