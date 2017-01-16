Democratic Senator: Russian Interference Had An Impact On The Election Results
The Obama administration has accepted the results. The Department of Homeland Security saw no spikes in malicious cyber activity that would constitute an attack on election night.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|36 min
|Dreams5505
|163
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|3 hr
|Candiez8715
|197
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|romant
|5,257
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,209
|Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continua...
|17 hr
|CANADA LOVES UKRAINE
|1
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|18 hr
|George
|172
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Tm Cln
|11,365
