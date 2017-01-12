Dear Donald Trump: A letter from Russia

Dear Donald Trump: A letter from Russia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Politicians have consultants, speechwriters and other professionals to advise on policymaking, but it's definitely not the job of a political cartoonist, which I have been since 1999. There are hundreds of Russian and Soviet scholars in the United States who have read Dostoyevsky, Tolstoy and Chekhov from cover to cover and could be consulted on this matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 43 min Strahd 1,169
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 1 hr Ronald 113
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,224
News Ukraine, Latvia urge Canada and Freeland to pre... 8 hr UKRAINE in NATO 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 343
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 8 hr UKRAINE in NATO 168
News November 7, 2016 12 hr Teddy 68
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,913,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC