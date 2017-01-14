Darrell Issa Wary on Better Relations...

Darrell Issa Wary on Better Relations With Moscow; 'I Do Not Trust Russia'

15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Rep. Darrell Issa remained skeptical Saturday whether any improved diplomacy under a Trump administration would bring better relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin or his government. "This will be the third president who came into office aspirationally hoping we could work with the Russians on some issues," the California Republican, who was first elected in 2002, told Uma Pemmaraju on Fox News .

Russia

