CSU Grad Student Prepares to Race Across Russia in 5,800 Mile Ride
If you think the cyclists taking on the twists and turns of Horsetooth are brave, you'll be blown away by what CSU grad student and avid biker, Matt Carnal, plans to attempt on his two-wheels this summer. Carnal has been selected to compete in the Red Bull Trans-Siberian Race , and he's the only American, male cyclist that's been invited to do so.
