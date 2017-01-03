Civic Music brings Russians back to town
Burlington Civic Music introduces singers from around the world to southeast Iowa each year, and on Saturday they'll present the Russian National Ballet Theatre for the second time. Burlington Civic Music introduces singers from around the world to southeast Iowa each year, and on Saturday they'll present the Russian National Ballet Theatre for the second time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|29 min
|George
|95
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|183
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|978
|When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo...
|1 hr
|TRUMP BENDS OVER
|1
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|2 hr
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|George
|5,114
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|2 hr
|UKRAINE in NATO
|16
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC