There are on the Charter97 story from 11 hrs ago, titled Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federation To Train With Neo-Nazi. In it, Charter97 reports that:

According to the militarized organization Enot Corp., they have coordinated the last training with the Belarusian authorities of "upper than regional" level. The report from yet another training, conducted by the Russian militarized organization Enot Corp. , has been published in the internet.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Charter97.