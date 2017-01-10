Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federation To Train With Neo-Nazi
There are 1 comment on the Charter97 story from 11 hrs ago, titled Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federation To Train With Neo-Nazi. In it, Charter97 reports that:
According to the militarized organization Enot Corp., they have coordinated the last training with the Belarusian authorities of "upper than regional" level. The report from yet another training, conducted by the Russian militarized organization Enot Corp. , has been published in the internet.
Canada
#1 10 hrs ago
Looks like the Nazi Russia invasion and annexation of Belarus will soon begin, and with a weak Kremlin Puppet like Trump in the White House. Moscow can steal and murder as it pleases in Eastern Europe.
