Beck Bennett's Shirtless Putin Subs For Alec Baldwin's...
Updated with video clip No Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live tonight, so Beck Bennett 's shirtless Vladimir Putin crossed over to a starring role. And he got an assist in the show's cold open from Kate McKinnon's newly revived Russian peasant character Olya, making a surprise appearance wearing one of those pink knit hats worn by thousands of marchers today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|40 min
|Mikey
|105
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Reply
|1,321
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Fascist Nazi Ukraine
|6,372
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|4 hr
|Fascist Nazi Ukraine
|12
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|romant
|5,285
|November 7, 2016
|8 hr
|Mark Williams
|82
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|17 hr
|Trump your President
|22
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC