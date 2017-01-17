Beck Bennett's Shirtless Putin Subs For Alec Baldwin's...

Beck Bennett's Shirtless Putin Subs F...

Updated with video clip No Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live tonight, so Beck Bennett 's shirtless Vladimir Putin crossed over to a starring role. And he got an assist in the show's cold open from Kate McKinnon's newly revived Russian peasant character Olya, making a surprise appearance wearing one of those pink knit hats worn by thousands of marchers today.

