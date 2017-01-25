Associated Press Fake News: US Jets Joined in Russian Airstrike
The Associated Press claimed on Monday morning that it learned U.S. aircraft had joined Russia planes in a combat airstrike in Syria, but resulting news stories taken as gospel from the mainstream media source were debunked as they started spreading in the afternoon. BREAKING: Russian Defense Ministry says its warplanes have flown first combat mission in Syria with U.S.-led coalition aircraft.
