As Russia Reacts to 'Hawkish' Tillerson, Elation Over Trump Melts

When U.S. Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson appeared before the U.S. Senate for his confirmation hearing last week, pundits and politicians in Moscow were watching closely for signals as to the new administration's stance on Russia. Their reactions included upbeat pragmatism to an "I-told-you-so" warning that a Russia hawk could be entering President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet.

Russia

