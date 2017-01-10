Anti-doping Groups Urge Blanket Ban on Russia
There are 1 comment on the Voice of America story from 17 hrs ago, titled Anti-doping Groups Urge Blanket Ban on Russia. In it, Voice of America reports that:
The Russian national flag, right, flies next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 23, 2014. The association of National Anti-Doping Organizations on Tuesday called for a blanket ban on Russia from all international sport until the country can demonstrate it has installed and embraced a credible anti-doping system.
Surrey, Canada
#1 3 hrs ago
Good idea! Russia has to act like a civilized nation with a sense of honour and sportsmanship, and as it clearly cannot do so under the corrupt criminal regime of Fuhrer Putin, it should be banned until it approaches civilized norms.
