Americans with Iran visas welcome to enter country - foreign minister

Americans who already hold Iranian visas can enter the country, Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday, even though Tehran has vowed to respond in kind to a U.S. ban on visitors from Iran and six other Muslim countries ordered by President Donald Trump. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a news conference after the talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, December 20, 2016.

Russia

