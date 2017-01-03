Alec Baldwin Trolls Trump With Russian - Make America Great...
Even when he's not on "Saturday Night Live," Alec Baldwin enjoys spoofing Donald Trump. It probably doesn't hurt that it's just so darn easy to get under the "Celebrity Apprentice" alum's skin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|57 min
|BonBonz1460
|31
|November 7, 2016
|2 hr
|Squirtss6816
|59
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|3 hr
|Labia8747
|69
|Russian Orthodox Church Blesses Weapons?
|5 hr
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|6 hr
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,126
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 hr
|Teddy
|1,025
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC