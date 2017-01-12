A yoga teacher was arrested in Russia...

A yoga teacher was arrested in Russia under an antiterrorism law that ...

A yoga teacher in Russia has been charged with illegal missionary activity under a controversial new law designed to fight terrorism. Computer programmer Dmitry Ugay was detained by police in St Petersburg in October while giving a talk at a festival about the philosophy behind yoga.

