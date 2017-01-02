A right-wing militia trains Russians ...

A right-wing militia trains Russians to fight the next war - with or without Putin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Participants in the Partisan courses train using Makarov pistols in a sports military-patriotic club called "Rezerv." . In a half-lit basement on a side street in St. Petersburg, 18 men holding reproduction Makarov pistols were fumbling through an exercise, racking the slides, taking aim and firing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 24 min Frogface Kate 167
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 34 min Go Blue Forever 65
News Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 29
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 2 hr Tm Cln 57
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 2 hr Mikey 58
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 3 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,064
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 3 hr UKRAINE in NATO 8
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,483 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC