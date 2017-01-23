A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox cathedral stirs up Russia's anti-Semitic conspiracies
St. Isaac's Cathedral is one of the most impressive buildings in St. Petersburg, Russia's grand second city that was the country's Europe-facing capital for more than 200 years. Completed in 1858, it's not only the largest Russian Orthodox cathedral in the world but an important tourist spot in the city, last year drawing almost 2.3 million visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|33 min
|Reply
|5,322
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|38 min
|George
|6,390
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|3 hr
|Le Jimbo
|128
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|4 hr
|Fit2Serve
|177
|November 7, 2016
|4 hr
|Teddy
|95
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|Teddy
|1,379
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|16 hr
|Enter
|216
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC