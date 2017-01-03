500 Muscovites brave intense cold for bike ride
Participants of the second winter cycling marathon in support of cycling infrastructure in the city, ride along the embankment of the frozen Moskva River and the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Temperatures dipped in Moscow -28 C .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,053
|November 7, 2016
|4 hr
|Teddy
|63
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|6 hr
|o see the light
|74
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,133
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|13 hr
|Trump your President
|119
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|14 hr
|efoster68
|321
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|17 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|33
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC