10:07 Arrest of 8 Central Asians suspected of plotting terrorist attacks in Russia prolonged
Kalinin district court of St. Petersburg prolonged until March 8 the arrests of eight citizens of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan detained in St. Petersburg and Moscow on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks in Russia. On November 12, 2016 the Federal Security Service detained two terrorist groups that had contacts with ISIS and planned a series of attacks in the big cities of Russia.
