Zuma condemns killing of Russian ambassador

President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, extended "deepest condolences" to the government and people of the Russian Federation and in particular, to the family of the Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov. "The South African government joins the international community in condemning this brutal attack against a diplomat, which is in violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," said Zuma in a statement issued by the department of international relations and cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.