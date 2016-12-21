Work Starts On First China-Russia Highway Bridge

Chinese state media reports that construction of the first China-Russia highway bridge across the Amur River began on December 24, more than 28 years after it was first proposed and more than a year after an agreement on the project was reached. The plans call for 20-kilometer bridge that stretches from Heihe, a border town in China's Heilongjiang Province, to the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk.

