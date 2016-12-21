UPDATE 1-Russian flights to Egypt wil...

UPDATE 1-Russian flights to Egypt will resume soon, Putin tells Sisi

Read more: Reuters

Dec 29 Russian flights to Egypt will resume soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a phone call, Sisi's office said on Thursday. Flights to Egypt from Russia were suspended after a Russian plane crashed into the Sinai desert in October 2015.

Russia

