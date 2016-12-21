U.S., Iran close Turkish missions after firearm incident, Russian envoy killing
The United States embassy in Ankara and its consulates in Istanbul and Adana will be closed for normal operations on Tuesday after an individual approached the embassy and discharged a firearm, the embassy said. It said the individual, who opened fire at 3:50 am , was in police custody and there were no reported injuries in the incident which occurred hours after Russia's ambassador was shot dead nearby by an off-duty policeman.
