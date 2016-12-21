Turkey and Russia probe slaying of envoy in Ankara gallery
A man identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Shouting "Don't forget Aleppo! Don't forget Syria!" Altintas fatally shot Karlov in front of stunned onlookers at a photo exhibit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|14 min
|Jaimie
|334
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|19 min
|Just Think
|29
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|39 min
|bldg seven
|24
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|41 min
|Grapes5351
|69
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Chick7393
|161
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|4,985
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|501
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC