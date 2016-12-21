Trump Must Choose Between Obama Sanctions and Putin Detente
Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin are forcing Donald Trump to pick sides: undo sanctions the U.S. just imposed on Russia for hacking e-mails before last month's election or set aside a campaign vow to improve relations with Moscow. Hours after the U.S. president imposed new penalties for alleged Russian hacking and ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian operatives Thursday, President-elect Trump issued a terse statement suggesting he was still deciding how to respond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 min
|Strahd
|900
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|27 min
|Ronald
|49
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|44 min
|trump rox
|9
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|Sorry Hill
|276
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|3 hr
|Desirezzzz466
|31
|Actions taken by Obama in response to Russian h...
|3 hr
|Rings4746
|5
|Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions ac...
|3 hr
|Lips6855
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC