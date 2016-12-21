The Latest: Syria's Assad hails 'victory' in Aleppo
Syrians evacuated from the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo during the ceasefire arrive at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia, Iran and Turkey are ready to act as guarantors in a peace deal between the Syrian government and the opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|2 min
|tomin cali
|42
|Russian military plane disappears from radar af...
|7 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|14 hr
|Mikey
|102
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|14 hr
|Cassandra_
|344
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC