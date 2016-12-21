The Latest: Putin: Democrats should apologize over emails
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Putin says he sees "nothing unusual" in Donald Trump's pledge to strengthen the U.S. nuclear forces, calling the statement is in line with the U.S. president-elect's campaign promises.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|1 min
|tomin cali
|42
|Russian military plane disappears from radar af...
|7 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|14 hr
|Mikey
|102
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|14 hr
|Cassandra_
|344
